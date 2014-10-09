Four people in Virginia shot to death in apparent murder-suicide

(Reuters) - Three adults and a young child were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Richmond, Virginia, police said on Thursday.

Police responded to shots fired at a residence on Wednesday night and discovered four gunshot victims, consisting of two women, a man and a young boy.

Adreena Gary, 19, was found shot outside the front door of the residence on the sidewalk. She died at the scene, police said.

Inside the home, officers found Michelle Kelly, 22, and Keytrell Kelly, 2, and Traymont Burton, 21. All three suffered gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Police said they had determined that Burton shot the two women and the child before turning the gun on himself.

Burton and Michelle Kelly were formerly involved romantically, police said. Gary was a friend of Michelle Kelly.

“To me, it’s not real yet,” a sister of one of the victims told NBC12 television. “It’s real but it’s not real. I’ll never get an answer, I don’t know why it happened, we can speculate all day long but we will never know.”