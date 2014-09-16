FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virginia police search for missing college student
September 16, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

Virginia police search for missing college student

Reuters Staff

(Reuters) - Police on Tuesday searched for a University of Virginia student missing since the weekend, a police spokesman said.

Hannah Graham, 18, was last heard from in a text message early on Saturday.

About 50 officers and other personnel had looked for Graham on Monday and the search had restarted off the university campus, Charlottesville police spokesman Lieutenant Ronnie Roberts said.

Graham was last seen off the university campus. Asked if there was any sign of foul play, Roberts said: “It’s still a missing persons case.”

Graham is described as slender, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, with blue eyes, light brown hair and freckles. She was last seen wearing a black crop-top with mesh cut outs.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott

