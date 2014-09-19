FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police check car, apartment in search for missing Virginia student
September 19, 2014 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

Police check car, apartment in search for missing Virginia student

John Clarke

2 Min Read

Hannah Graham, 18, a University of Virginia student missing since the weekend, is shown in this missing persons poster released by Charlottesville Police Dept. in Charlottesville, Virginia September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Charlottesville Police Dept./Handout

(Reuters) - Police looking for a missing University of Virginia student searched a car and apartment on Friday in a major break in the case, a police spokeswoman said.

Acting on several tips about missing student Hannah Graham, 18, police in Charlottesville, Virginia, executed search warrants on the apartment and car in what the spokeswoman called a “major break.”

Graham, a sophomore from Alexandria, Virginia, was last seen early on Saturday after leaving an off-campus party in downtown Charlottesville. Her disappearance has riveted the college town of 45,000 people about 100 miles southwest of Washington.

A surveillance video showed her on the downtown pedestrian mall. Graham sent a text message to friends shortly afterwards saying she was lost.

A witness told police that Graham appeared “somewhat physically distressed” and was approached by a black man, police have said. He put his arm around her and the two talked, the witness said, according to police.

Police said in a statement they had a person of interest in the case. He is a black male, 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 250 to 285 pounds, with a close-shaved head, goatee, and a slight “beer belly.”

The man is in his late 20s to early 30s and was wearing black jeans and a white T-shirt, the statement said.

Graham is white, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, with blue eyes, light brown hair and freckles. She was wearing a metallic black crop top with mesh cut outs and black pants.

More than 800 people have registered to take part in a weekend search, according to the state Department of Emergency Management.

More than 1,000 people gathered late on Thursday for a campus vigil for Graham. Organizers handed out pink Starbusts, her favorite candy, and read from a letter.

“You make things good, Hannah Graham. Where are you?” the letter said.

Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Ian Simpson and Sandra Maler

