DNA expert to join defense for man accused in UVA student killing

RICHMOND, Va. (Reuters) - The man charged with abducting and killing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham will have a DNA expert appointed to his legal team, an Albemarle County Circuit Court judge in Charlottesville decided on Wednesday.

Jesse Matthew, 33, who is charged with first-degree murder and abduction with intent to defile in the death of the 18-year-old Graham, appeared in court for the ruling.

Judge Cheryl Higgins granted a request from Matthew’s lawyers that a state-appointed DNA expert be added to the defense team to examine any evident collected by police and prosecutors.

Graham’s parents and Gil Harrington, the mother of Morgan Harrington, a Virginia Tech student whose death authorities say has been forensically linked to Matthew, also were in the courtroom, local media reported.

Harrington disappeared after leaving a Charlottesville concert in October 2009 and her body was discovered in 2010.

Matthew has not been charged in the Harrington case.

In another case in Fairfax City, Matthew faces attempted capital murder and abduction charges for a 2005 attack on a 26-year-old woman.

Gil Harrington said it was her obligation as a mother to appear at the start of the proceedings against Matthew, both to support Graham’s parents and to honor the memory of her daughter.

“To be a witness to these proceedings is one of the last things I can do for her, and I intend to be here as often as I can,” Harrington said in an interview with Charlottesville television station WVIR NBC29.

Graham’s disappearance in September shocked the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville and led to widespread searches by police and volunteers. Her remains were found about five weeks later.

Matthew’s defense team has requested that his trial for Graham’s death, originally set for three weeks beginning June 29, be postponed.

A new date has not yet been set. Matthew’s next court date is May 5.

Graham was last seen leaving a Charlottesville bar with Matthew early on Sept. 13, 2014, and driving away with him.

Matthew was later arrested in Texas. The abduction and first-degree murder charges in Graham’s death each carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The Virginia legislature recently approved new reporting requirements for sexual assaults on college campuses, in part because of the Graham case. It calls for every charge of felony sexual assault to be either released immediately to police or sent for review to the local commonwealth’s attorney.