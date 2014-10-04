Parents of missing Virginia student plead for help in finding her

(Reuters) - The parents of missing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham released a tearful video on Saturday, pleading for help in finding their daughter who vanished three weeks ago.

“Somebody listening to me today either knows where Hannah is, or knows someone who has that information,” said Hannah’s mother, Sue Graham, standing next to her husband, John. “We appeal to you to come forward and tell us where Hannah can be found.”

Jesse Matthew, 32, of Charlottesville has been charged in the disappearance of the college sophomore, who was last seen on Sept. 13 with Matthew.

Police have said forensic evidence also links Matthew to the disappearance of female Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington, whose body was found in 2010.

Hannah Graham, 18, a University of Virginia student missing since the weekend, is shown in this missing persons poster released by Charlottesville Police Dept. in Charlottesville, Virginia September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Charlottesville Police Dept./Handout

In the video (vimeo.com/107998355), Sue Graham thanked police, professional search teams, tip-line staff, telephone staff, UVA students, friends and neighbors.

She also expressed gratitude to the university and the city of Charlottesville, where UVA is located, as well as donors who contributed a total of $100,000 to the reward being offered for information leading to Hannah’s return.

“Despite all your efforts, Hannah is still missing,” Sue Graham said.

Halfway through the statement, she became visibly upset and was consoled by her husband.

“John has already said that this is every parent’s worst nightmare,” she said. “That is true, but it is also a nightmare for our son, James, for Hannah’s grandparents and other members of our family, as well as for all of Hannah’s many friends here in Charlottesville and beyond. Please, please, please help end this nightmare for all of us. Please help us to bring Hannah home.”