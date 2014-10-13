FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Parents of Virginia student missing a month plead again for help
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 13, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

Parents of Virginia student missing a month plead again for help

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Hannah Graham is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department. REUTERS/Charlottesville Police Dept/Handout

(Reuters) - The parents of a University of Virginia student who has been missing for one month on Monday pleaded again for help in finding their daughter.

Hannah Graham, an 18-year-old sophomore, was last seen on Sept. 13 in Charlottesville, Virginia, site of the university.

Jesse Matthew Jr., 32, of Charlottesville, was the last person seen with her and has been charged in her disappearance.

“It is heart-breaking for us that the person or persons who know where Hannah is have not come forward with that information,” the parents, John and Sue Graham, said in a statement.

Police have said forensic evidence also links Matthew to the disappearance of female Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington, whose body was found in 2010.

In the statement, the Grahams urged people to search their properties in and around Charlottesville again for signs of their missing daughter.

They also thanked search efforts by volunteers, police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. The couple have repeatedly asked for help in finding their daughter.

The search for Graham is ongoing, police said on Monday.

Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Ian Simpson and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.