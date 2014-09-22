Police search apartment of man seen with missing Virginia student

Jesse Leroy Matthew, 32, is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the City of Charlottesville, Virginia September 22, 2014. REUTERS/City of Charlottesville/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Police searching for a missing University of Virginia student issued a wanted poster for a man in the case on Monday and searched his apartment, a city spokeswoman said.

Charlottesville officers executed a search warrant on the apartment of Jesse Leroy Matthew Jr, 32, but the results have not been released, spokeswoman Miriam Dickler said.

It was the second time police had searched Matthew’s apartment since the disappearance of Hannah Graham, an 18-year-old sophomore from Alexandria, Virginia, early on Sept. 13.

Matthew was the last person known to have seen Graham. He has been named a person of interest in the case, which has shaken the college town about 100 miles southwest of Washington.

Matthew presented himself at the police station on Saturday after officials said they were looking for him. He left after a brief discussion and drove off at high speed, shaking off officers tailing him.

Matthew was charged with two counts of reckless driving from the incident. A wanted poster was issued that said police wanted to speak to him about Graham’s disappearance.

Graham was last seen driving a light blue 1997 Nissan Sentra with Virginia plates. He has contacts in Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington and Virginia, the poster said.

Graham, who had spent the evening socializing and drinking, was seen entering a bar in downtown Charlottesville with Matthew at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 13.

They had drinks before leaving after about 15 minutes, driving away in Matthew’s orange Chrysler coupe, according to police.