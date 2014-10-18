FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Human remains found in search for missing Virginia student
October 18, 2014 / 10:15 PM / 3 years ago

Human remains found in search for missing Virginia student

Gary Robertson

2 Min Read

RICHMOND Va. (Reuters) - Human remains were found at an abandoned property on Saturday in the search for missing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham, but the remains have not been identified, police said.

Authorities must conduct forensic tests on the remains to determine the person’s identity, Charlottesville Police Chief Timothy Longo told a press conference.

Jesse Matthew Jr, 32, of Charlottesville, Virginia, who was the last person seen with Graham, has been charged in her disappearance.

A Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office team combing an abandoned property in southern Albemarle County found the remains on Saturday and afterward police called Graham’s parents to inform them, Longo told reporters in Charlottesville.

“These are human remains and forensic tests need to be conducted to determine the identification of those remains, but nonetheless we wanted to be quick and timely to share that information with the Graham family,” he said.

Hannah Graham, an 18-year-old sophomore, was last seen on Sept. 13 in Charlottesville, site of the University of Virginia.

“Thousands of hours have been spent by literally hundreds of law enforcement and civilian volunteers in an effort to find Hannah. We think perhaps today proved their worth,” Longo said.

Reporting by Gary Robertson Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by James Dalgleish

