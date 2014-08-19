Virginia woman pleads guilty of trying to cut off children's tattoos

(Reuters) - A Virginia woman who tried to remove tattoos on her two young daughters with a heated razor blade has pleaded guilty to felony child abuse, according to court records.

Melissa Delp, 35, was sentenced to eight years with six and a half of those years suspended by a judge in the Campbell County Circuit Court on Monday, court documents showed. She will serve 18 months in jail.

The charges stem from the December 2013 incident when the girls’ babysitter, Alexander Edwards, forcibly tattooed the 12- and 13-year-old girls.

State law prohibits anyone from tattooing or performing body piercings on a person under the age of 18.

When Delp and her boyfriend, 32-year-old Daniel Janney, returned home and discovered the tattoos, they used a heated razor blade to try to remove the ink.

The couple was unable to scrape the marks off and the girls suffered minor injuries and scarring. Delp, Edwards and Janney were all arrested in January.

Edwards is in jail and facing two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of abduction and two counts of felony child abuse.

Janney, also in jail, faces two counts of felony child abuse and two counts of malicious wounding.

Both are awaiting upcoming plea hearings.