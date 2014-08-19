Ex-Virginia teacher indicted in attack on legislator's wife

(Reuters) - A former Virginia high school teacher who police say attacked the wife of a state legislator was indicted by a grand jury on Monday on three felony charges of entering a house armed, abduction and malicious wounding, according to court documents.

Police say Claire Ogilvie, 36, attacked Nancy Tramontin, the wife of David Toscano, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, in their Charlottesville home on Feb. 24 and struck the woman several times in the head.

Tramontin said in a statement released after the attack that she and Ogilvie had been friends until the woman developed what she described as an “unsettling interest” in the family.

The legislator’s wife said she met Ogilvie in 2010 at a program called Semester at Sea, which allows students to take college courses on a cruise ship, and ended the relationship in 2012.

Ogilvie remains in jail without bond.

Until her arrest, she was a teacher at William Monroe High School in Stanardsville, outside Charlottesville.

Ogilvie’s next court date is set for Sept. 17 in Charlottesville Circuit Court.