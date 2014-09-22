FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virginia preschool teacher accused of biting toddler is arrested
September 22, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

Virginia preschool teacher accused of biting toddler is arrested

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Virginia preschool teacher has been arrested and charged with assault and battery after she allegedly punished a 13-month-old boy by biting his shoulder, police said on Monday.

Theresa Brown, 24, is accused of biting the toddler on Sept. 11 at The Goddard School in Woodbridge, Virginia, a private school about 22 miles (35 km) southwest of Washington, according to Prince William County police.

Brown bit the child who was enrolled at the school, leaving a visible mark, as punishment after he had bitten another teacher, police said.

A witness reported the incident to the school’s 24-year-old co-owner, Nadia Choudhry. Choudhry did not report the incident and was charged with failing to report the offense to authorities, which state law requires, police said.

Officials at the school, described on its website as serving infants to school-age children, declined to comment.

As of Monday, Brown was no longer listed online as a member of Goddard faculty.

Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Sandra Maler

