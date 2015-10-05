FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trial of alleged Virginia serial killer gets under way
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 5, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

Trial of alleged Virginia serial killer gets under way

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The trial of an eccentric former Virginia political candidate charged with murdering three people over an 11-year period started on Monday with jury selection.

The suspect, Charles Severance, 55, was indicted last year for the slayings in Alexandria, Virginia, a Washington suburb. The seemingly random killings had fed fears that a serial killer was on the loose in the U.S. capital area.

Severance is charged in the 2014 slaying of music teacher Ruthanne Lodato, the 2013 shooting of regional transportation planner Ronald Kirby and the 2003 killing of real estate agent Nancy Dunning.

Prosecutors contend Severance killed his victims as revenge against what he perceived as Alexandria’s ruling class after losing a child custody case.

The daylight shootings all occurred at the homes of the victims. Prosecutors have revealed several of Severance’s writings, including one document that read, “Knock. Talk. Enter. Kill. Exit. Murder.”

Severance lived in Alexandria in the 1990s and the early 2000s and ran for mayor and Congress as a fringe candidate. He sometimes wore a tricorn hat, was known for ranting in public and once threw a punch at the organizer of a mayoral debate.

The trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court is expected to take six weeks. Severance faces murder, wounding and firearms charges.

Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Ian Simpson and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.