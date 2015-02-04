Virginia college reopens after closing over norovirus

RICHMOND, Va. (Reuters) - Virginia’s Hampden-Sydney College reopened on Wednesday after being closed nearly a week because of norovirus that sickened about 300 of the all-male school’s 1,050 students.

The school in Farmville, Virginia, had canceled classes on Jan. 29 after the highly contagious virus, which can cause diarrhea and vomiting for up to 48 hours, broke out.

”To my knowledge we have not before had an outbreak of any illness which required canceling classes,” said college spokesman Thomas Shomo.

The school has cleaned and disinfected classrooms, residence and fraternity halls and dining facilities to eliminate the virus.

Dr. Alexander Samuel, the state health director for the area, said the source of norovirus was unclear.

About three dozen cases also have been reported at Longwood University, a school with 4,800 students in Farmville, a Longwood spokesman said.

Norovirus was blamed in November for making guests at a California hotel and passengers aboard a cruise ship fall ill.

Norovirus is the most common cause of contagious

gastrointestinal illness. Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are the

typical symptoms.