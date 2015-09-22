FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No Volkswagen crisis meeting on Tuesday: sources
#Autos
September 22, 2015 / 6:09 PM / 2 years ago

No Volkswagen crisis meeting on Tuesday: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Volkswagen logo sits atop the company's headquarters in Wolfsburg September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has not brought forward a meeting of senior supervisory board members to Tuesday evening from Wednesday, sources told Reuters, denying an earlier report by a German newspaper.

The Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung had reported that senior board members and members of top VW management were already meeting. Citing board sources, the paper said Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn had lost the support of major shareholders.

However, sources close to the VW supervisory board told Reuters the executive committee only planned to meet on Wednesday to discuss the emissions test scandal and the agenda of a full board meeting long scheduled for Friday.

Volkswagen was not immediately available to comment.

Winterkorn apologized earlier on Tuesday after the German carmaker admitted to cheating U.S. vehicles emissions tests and said 11 million of its cars could be affected worldwide.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Dominic Evans

