Germany's Bosch makes VW's U.S. diesel components -spokesman

The logo of Bosch is pictured on its headquarters in Stuttgart April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German auto supplier Bosch [ROBG.UL] said on Tuesday it had delivered components, so-called common rail injection systems, to Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) cars that are now at the center of a U.S. probe into rigged emissions tests of diesel-powered vehicles.

“We produce the components after specification of Volkswagen,” Bosch said in an e-mailed statement. “The responsibility for application and integration of the components lies with Volkswagen,” the company added.