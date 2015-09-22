FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain calls for EU Commission to investigate emissions tests
September 22, 2015 / 1:58 PM / 2 years ago

Britain calls for EU Commission to investigate emissions tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday called for the European Commission to investigate emissions tests after Volkswagen admitted to cheating U.S. regulators.

“It’s vital that the public has confidence in vehicle emissions tests and I am calling for the European Commission to investigate this issue as a matter of urgency,” Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin said in a statement.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had said on Friday that Volkswagen had used software that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions and could face penalties of up to $18 billion.

Reporting by Angus Berwick; editing by Kate Holton

