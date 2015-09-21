FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler says not affected by Volkswagen's U.S. emissions issue
September 21, 2015 / 9:23 AM / 2 years ago

Daimler says not affected by Volkswagen's U.S. emissions issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of the bonnet emblem of a Mercedes-Benz car is pictured in a dealership of German car manufacturer Daimler in Munich May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Daimler said its Mercedes-Benz Cars business was not affected by accusations raised against fellow German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) by U.S. authorities.

“We heard of the EPA’s accusations against VW from the press. The issue described by the press does not apply to Mercedes-Benz Cars,” Daimler said in an e-mailed statement, adding it was not aware of any investigation of Mercedes.

Europe’s largest automaker is accused of designing software for diesel models of its core VW brand and luxury division Audi that deceives regulators measuring toxic emissions, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman

