Daimler says does not use defeat devices
September 24, 2015 / 11:14 AM / 2 years ago

Daimler says does not use defeat devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler said it did not manipulate emissions data for diesel engines, after Volkswagen admitted to having deceived U.S. regulators about how much its diesel cars pollute.

A spokesman for Daimler said on Thursday the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars did not use so-called defeat devices employed by Volkswagen and complied with rules on nitrogen oxide emissions around the world.

German trade magazine Auto Bild earlier reported fellow carmaker BMW’s BMW X3 xDrive 20d exceeded the Euro 6 limits on nitrogen oxide emissions more than 11-fold in road tests by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), sending shares in BMW and Daimler lower.

BMW has denied the report.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
