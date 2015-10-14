FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FTC joins U.S. probe of Volkswagen emissions
October 14, 2015 / 7:22 PM / 2 years ago

FTC joins U.S. probe of Volkswagen emissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which probes companies accused of deceptive advertising, has joined the Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency in investigating Volkswagen, which is accused of lying about emissions from diesel cars.

The FTC is coordinating with EPA and Justice, agency spokesman Justin Cole said. The FTC’s involvement was first reported by Politico.

Volkswagen AG’s market value has dropped sharply since news broke in September that “defeat devices” aimed at hiding emissions were found to have been installed on VW’s diesel vehicles.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler

