European automakers ask policymakers for time on emissions

Worker shows exhaust system for Volkswagen vehicles are seen in this illustration in second-hand car parts in Jelah, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European carmakers have asked EU policymakers not to over react following the scandal over Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) emissions tests, saying the industry needs until 2019 to meet fully some new pollution limits.

Volkswagen has admitted cheating in diesel emissions tests in the United States and Germany’s transport minister says it also manipulated them in Europe, where it sells about 40 percent of its vehicles.

In response, the European Commission has said it plans to reform the regulatory framework and is also pressing ahead with work underway to tighten vehicle testing procedures.

Europe’s carmakers, however, said in a letter dated Sept. 29 and addressed to a council of ministers led by the industry commissioner, which met in Luxembourg on Thursday, that while they were committed to tougher testing they needed more time.

“We should avoid measures that could undermine the competitiveness of our sector, which stands for 12.1 million jobs in Europe,” the letter signed by Carlos Ghosn, president of ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, said.

“We understand that the U.S. want to challenge the leadership role that the European manufacturers have taken globally in this technology,” the letter, seen by Reuters said, referring to diesel cars.

The Financial Times newspaper said the sentence about the United States was later removed. It quoted the ACEA as saying it had been deleted to avoid any misinterpretation.

REAL-WORLD TESTS

The letter rejects allegations all ACEA members have engaged in “full-scale cheating” and said they had invested heavily in diesel as a way for the European Union to achieve targets on carbon emissions cuts.

Diesel engines burn less fuel than petrol and release less carbon dioxide, but they have been associated with emissions of nitrogen oxides linked to lung and heart disease.

The ACEA confirmed it had sent a letter to policymakers, strongly cautioning against confusing the debate over VW’s so-called defeat devices and the separate issue of how to measure real driving emissions (RDE).

From Sept. 1, the Commission introduced a new limit of 80 milligrams of nitrogen oxide emissions per kilometer (mg/km), down from its previous limit of 180 mg/km). It is now seeking to ensure that limit is enforced through a new testing regime.

The Commission is also phasing in real-world testing to close a gap between emissions in the test environment and reality. It has said this would be for enforced for approvals of new types of cars in 2017 and other vehicles in the autumn 2018.

ACEA said in the letter that the industry needs until September 2019 to comply for all new registrations.

Speaking at Thursday’s ministerial meeting Elzbieta Bienkowska, the industry commissioner, said she thought there was political will to accelerate the process and technical preparatory work could be finalised this year.

Asked about the letter, a European Commission spokesman said he had no specific comment but the Commission took a neutral stance on which technologies were used to achieve EU goals.