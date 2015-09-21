FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Justice Dept. conducting criminal probe into Volkswagen's rigged emissions: Bloomberg
#Business News
September 21, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Justice Dept. conducting criminal probe into Volkswagen's rigged emissions: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen at a VW dealership in the Queens borough of New York, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton -

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is conducting a criminal probe after Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) admitted it had rigged emissions tests of diesel-powered vehicles in the United States, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing two U.S. officials familiar with the inquiry.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday the world’s biggest carmaker by sales used software for diesel VW and Audi branded cars that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions and could face penalties of up to $18 billion.

Volkswagen said on Sunday it had launched an internal investigation.

Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
