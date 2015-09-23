VW emissions rigging decision made before Winterkorn was CEO: minister

Martin Winterkorn stands at the Volkswagen booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, in this file picture taken April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn was taking responsibility for decisions made before he was at the group’s helm.

Winterkorn, CEO since 2007, resigned earlier on Wednesday, after the German carmaker admitted to rigging U.S. emissions tests on diesel vehicles.

“I have great respect for his decision. He is taking responsibility for something that happened when he was not chief executive of Volkswagen but rather at Audi,” Gabriel said on the sidelines of the Frankfurt auto show on Wednesday.