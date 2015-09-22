FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen to replace CEO amid emissions scandal: Tagesspiegel
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
September 22, 2015 / 11:59 AM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen to replace CEO amid emissions scandal: Tagesspiegel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn gives his closing speech during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen is to oust Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn after U.S. authorities late last week accused the German carmaker of rigging emissions tests, German daily Tagesspiegel reported, citing supervisory board sources.

Sports car unit Porsche’s CEO Matthias Mueller is to replace Winterkorn, the paper said, adding VW’s supervisory board would decide the management change on Friday.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Friday that Volkswagen used software that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions and could face penalties of up to $18 billion.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz, Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.