Volkswagen to replace CEO amid emissions scandal: Tagesspiegel

Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn gives his closing speech during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen is to oust Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn after U.S. authorities late last week accused the German carmaker of rigging emissions tests, German daily Tagesspiegel reported, citing supervisory board sources.

Sports car unit Porsche’s CEO Matthias Mueller is to replace Winterkorn, the paper said, adding VW’s supervisory board would decide the management change on Friday.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Friday that Volkswagen used software that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions and could face penalties of up to $18 billion.