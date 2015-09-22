FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
A fifth of VW production since 2009 linked to scandal: LMC
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
September 22, 2015

A fifth of VW production since 2009 linked to scandal: LMC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - A fifth of the light vehicles produced by Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) worldwide since 2009 are involved in the scandal of masking polluting emissions, auto industry consultant LMC Automotive said on Tuesday.

Light vehicles include most cars and trucks sold in the world but exclude larger commercial trucks.

VW on Tuesday said it will set aside 6.5 billion euros ($7.3 billion) in its third-quarter accounts to help cover the costs of the biggest scandal in the company’s 78-year history.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
