A fifth of VW production since 2009 linked to scandal: LMC

DETROIT (Reuters) - A fifth of the light vehicles produced by Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) worldwide since 2009 are involved in the scandal of masking polluting emissions, auto industry consultant LMC Automotive said on Tuesday.

Light vehicles include most cars and trucks sold in the world but exclude larger commercial trucks.

VW on Tuesday said it will set aside 6.5 billion euros ($7.3 billion) in its third-quarter accounts to help cover the costs of the biggest scandal in the company’s 78-year history.