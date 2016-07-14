California rejects Volkswagen's recall plan for 3.0 liter diesel cars

A VW sign is seen outside a Volkswagen dealership in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - California chief air regulator on Wednesday rejected a proposed recall plan from Volkswagen to fix 16,000 3.0 liter diesel Volkswagens, Audis and Porches in California that are equipped with devices designed to cheat emissions tests.

The California Air Resources Board said the company’s recall plan was incomplete and deficient in a number of areas but said it will continue to work with the company to reach a resolution.

Volkswagen AG last month reached a $15.3 billion settlement with regulators over its 2.0 liter diesel vehicles that were also equipped with the devices that covered up the vehicles true output of air pollution.