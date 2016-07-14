FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California rejects Volkswagen's recall plan for 3.0 liter diesel cars
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 14, 2016 / 12:37 AM / a year ago

California rejects Volkswagen's recall plan for 3.0 liter diesel cars

Rory Carroll

1 Min Read

A VW sign is seen outside a Volkswagen dealership in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - California chief air regulator on Wednesday rejected a proposed recall plan from Volkswagen to fix 16,000 3.0 liter diesel Volkswagens, Audis and Porches in California that are equipped with devices designed to cheat emissions tests.

The California Air Resources Board said the company’s recall plan was incomplete and deficient in a number of areas but said it will continue to work with the company to reach a resolution.

Volkswagen AG last month reached a $15.3 billion settlement with regulators over its 2.0 liter diesel vehicles that were also equipped with the devices that covered up the vehicles true output of air pollution.

Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.