Swiss investigate possible sale of VW diesel cars in Switzerland
#Autos
September 22, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss investigate possible sale of VW diesel cars in Switzerland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Roads Office is investigating whether the same type of Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) diesel cars that were sold in the United States were also sold in Switzerland, a spokesman for the agency said on Tuesday, adding results were due within days.

Volkswagen has acknowledged that it cheated on diesel vehicle emissions tests in the United States, prompting several countries to check whether VW cars sold in their markets also used software that deceived regulators measuring emissions.

VW was not immediately available for comment. Swiss broadcaster SRF quoted a spokesman for VW in Switzerland as saying that VW autos sold in Europe and thus Switzerland at the time in question met emissions standards.

Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields

