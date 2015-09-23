FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German auto chief says VW case should not cast doubt on diesel
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 23, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

German auto chief says VW case should not cast doubt on diesel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The head of Germany’s VDA auto industry association warned on Wednesday against calling into question all diesel technology because of the crisis at Volkswagen.

“One shouldn’t make the mistake of using this case where software was manipulated to produce better test results to call into question all diesel technology,” VDA chief Matthias Wissmann said.

“The diesel that is used by the German auto industry in many configurations is a major driver of the reduction in CO2 emissions worldwide. Therefore we need a clear separation here,” he added. “My plea is, no general suspicion towards the German auto industry.”

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.