Volkswagen CEO apologizes for diesel emission scandal
#Business News
September 22, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen CEO apologizes for diesel emission scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn on Tuesday apologized again for the carmaker’s cheating of diesel emission rules in the United States and pledged full cooperation with authorities involved.

“I am endlessly sorry that we betrayed the trust” of millions of people, Winterkorn said in a video statement posted on VW’s website.

“Swift and comprehensive clarification has now utmost priority,” the CEO said. “To make it very clear: manipulation at VW must never happen again.”

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger

