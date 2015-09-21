FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: 'quite concerned' by reports about Volkswagen clean air compliance
September 21, 2015 / 5:29 PM / 2 years ago

White House: 'quite concerned' by reports about Volkswagen clean air compliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it was “quite concerned” about reports it was seeing concerning Volkswagen’s conduct in complying with U.S. Clean Air Act requirements.

“It’s fair to say that we’re quite concerned by some of the reports that we’ve seen about the conduct of this particular company, but ultimately this is the responsibility of the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) to take a look at it and that’s exactly what they’re doing,” said White House spokesman Josh Earnest.

Volkswagen shares plunged more than 20 percent on Monday after the German carmaker admitted it had rigged emissions tests in the United States.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh

