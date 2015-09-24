FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
September 24, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

France's Macron says no sign of other carmaker wrongdoing after VW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that there was no evidence so far that other carmakers had used the same software as Germany’s Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to conceal the true level of diesel engine emissions.

“We will be extremely rapid and extremely demanding with our carmakers,” Macron said during a visit to London. “At this time it seems to be extremely restricted to Volkswagen.”

Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn resigned on Wednesday, taking responsibility for the German carmaker’s rigging of U.S. emissions tests.

Reporting by William Schomberg Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan

