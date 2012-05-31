FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge blocks part of "harsh" Florida voting law
#U.S.
May 31, 2012 / 7:40 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. judge blocks part of "harsh" Florida voting law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - A Florida election law requiring third-party groups to turn in voter registration forms within 48 hours is “harsh and impractical,” a federal judge ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle blocked enforcement of that provision, but left intact most of the election law passed last year by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature.

The League of Women voters had challenged the law, which carried a $1,000-a-day fine for failing to meet the time requirement. The group said the requirement was so onerous that it stopped holding voter registration drives in Florida.

Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Anthony Boadle

