Arizona and Kansas sue U.S. to force tough voter ID rules
August 21, 2013 / 8:03 PM / in 4 years

Arizona and Kansas sue U.S. to force tough voter ID rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kansas and Arizona filed a lawsuit against the U.S. federal government on Wednesday seeking court approval for the two states to require proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote, according to a court filing.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Topeka, Kansas, by the two Republican-led states accuses an agency of President Barack Obama’s Democratic administration of preventing them from enforcing state laws aimed at preventing illegal immigrants from voting.

Reporting By David Schwartz in Phoenix and David Bailey in Minneapolis; Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
