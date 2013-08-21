Arizona and Kansas sue U.S. to force tough voter ID rules

(Reuters) - Kansas and Arizona filed a lawsuit against the U.S. federal government on Wednesday seeking court approval for the two states to require proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote, according to a court filing.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Topeka, Kansas, by the two Republican-led states accuses an agency of President Barack Obama’s Democratic administration of preventing them from enforcing state laws aimed at preventing illegal immigrants from voting.
