Man crashes car through gate at Waco, Texas, airport, tries to steal jet

DALLAS (Reuters) - A man with a history of mental health issues crashed his vehicle through the security gate of a runway at Waco Regional Airport on Thursday and tried to steal a Learjet, police said.

The unidentified man was armed with a stick and believed to be under the influence of narcotics when he tried to remove the tire chocks from around the landing gear and board the jet belonging to a local business, Waco Police said in a statement. The central Texas airport also offers American Airlines flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

An off-duty officer working airport security approached the man, who put up a struggle despite being stunned several times with a Taser, according to police.The suspect was eventually restrained with the help of airline employees and taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation. He will face charges of criminal trespass, attempted theft, criminal mischief and resisting arrest, police said.

Waco Police said it notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Transportation Security Administration, which may file additional charges.