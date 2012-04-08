Factbox: Reactions to journalist Mike Wallace's death

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Via statements and comments on Twitter, colleagues and friends reacted Sunday to the news that longtime CBS correspondent Mike Wallace, the “60 Minutes” interviewer, died Saturday at age 93:

Former First Lady Nancy Reagan: “My heart is broken today over the death of my dear friend Mike Wallace. My parents introduced me to Mike more than 75 years ago and we’ve been fast friends ever since. ... Mike was an old school journalist and one of the most astute people I’ve ever met. The news business will be a different place now, and our lives will be forever changed for having known him.”

Mitt Romney, Republican presidential candidate: “My experience with Mike Wallace - integrity, charm, character. A great one goes home.”

Newt Gingrich, Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House: “Mike was a giant in news reporting and analysis. His investigative reporting was legendary and his participation in ‘60 Minutes’ helped created a lasting institution. Mike Wallace’s life created a legacy young reporters will study for years to come. The Wallace family is in our prayers this Easter Sunday.”

“60 Minutes” correspondent Morley Safer: “Wallace took to heart the old reporter’s pledge to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. He characterized himself as ‘nosy and insistent.'”

CNN correspondent Anderson Cooper: “A true original. What an amazing career and remarkable man.”

ABC News President Ben Sherwood: “Every Sunday night, America tuned in to see what questions he would ask and who would be exposed to his hard-charging quest for the truth. Mike’s tough questioning inspired generations of journalists.”

CBS News chairman and “60 Minutes” executive producer Jeff Fager: “Without him and his iconic style, there probably wouldn’t be a ‘60 Minutes.’ There simply hasn’t been another broadcast journalist with that much talent. It almost didn’t matter what stories he was covering, you just wanted to hear what he would ask next. Around CBS he was the same infectious, funny and ferocious person as he was on TV. We loved him and we will miss him very much.”

CBS Corp. President and CEO Leslie Moonves: “His extraordinary contribution as a broadcaster is immeasurable and he has been a force within the television industry throughout its existence. His loss will be felt by all of us at CBS.”

“Face the Nation” host Bob Schieffer: “Mike was a great friend and a mentor to me. He even gave me a compliment once, and he was one of the real pioneers in television journalism.”

ABC News anchor and former “60 Minutes” correspondent Diane Sawyer: “Mike’s energy and nerve paced everyone at ‘Sixty Minutes.’ His was the defining spirit of the show. He bounded through the halls with joy at the prospect of the new, the true, the unexpected.”

Former CNN host Larry King: “Mike Wallace was a dear & wonderful friend. Not just a great broadcaster, but a great guy. We will never see his likes again.”