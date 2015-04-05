FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jenny Wallenda, matriarch of the 'Flying Wallenda' family, dies
#U.S.
April 5, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

Jenny Wallenda, matriarch of the 'Flying Wallenda' family, dies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jenny Wallenda, the matriarch of the “Flying Wallenda” family of acrobats known for their breathtaking high-wire stunts, has died, the family said on Sunday. She was 87.

Wallenda died in Sarasota, Florida, on Friday night after a long illness, her nephew Rick Wallenda said.

“She contributed greatly to our family, our high-wire troupe and our community... she is going to be greatly missed,” he said.

Wallenda was the grandmother of Nik Wallenda, who completed high-wire walks across the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls and two Chicago skyscrapers during the last three years.

“She was an amazing woman who lived a truly incredible life,” Nik Wallenda said on his Facebook page.

Wallenda was born and raised in Berlin, Germany, where she was captured by Russian soldiers during World War II. As she faced a firing squad, Wallenda was saved by allied soldiers, according to her nephew.

In 1947, she came to the United States, where she performed in her family’s high-wire act, which included stunts such human high-wire pyramids, and in her own act for the next two decades, Rick Wallenda said.

After retiring from the high wire, Wallenda bought several carnival rides and created a circus parade and festival in Sarasota, he said.

She was part of seven generations of dare-devils that began in 1780 in Europe, where the Wallenda family started a traveling circus troupe, according to Wallenda.com. Her husband Richard Faughnan died in 1962 from a fall and her father, Karl Wallenda, fell to his death from a high wire in Puerto Rico in 1978.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
