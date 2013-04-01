FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car crashes into California Wal-Mart, driver attacks shoppers
April 1, 2013 / 1:20 AM / in 5 years

Car crashes into California Wal-Mart, driver attacks shoppers

Brendan O'Brien

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A driver crashed his car into a Wal-Mart in California, then attacked shoppers with a blunt object, injuring four people, a local newspaper reported on Sunday.

One person was injured when a red Oldsmobile Cutlass Salon crashed into the Wal-Mart in San Jose, California, about 50 miles north of San Francisco, the San Jose Mercury News reported. The driver got out of the car and assaulted three people, the paper said.

Police arrested the driver at the scene. The motive for the attack was unclear, according to the paper.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Stacey Joyce

