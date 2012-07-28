FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missouri Walmarts evacuated after bomb threats
July 28, 2012 / 9:50 PM / in 5 years

Missouri Walmarts evacuated after bomb threats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Seven Walmart stores in Missouri were evacuated after receiving bomb threats, but no explosives were found, a Walmart spokesman said on Saturday.

The threats were called in late on Friday, including to stores in Raytown, Gladstone, Jefferson City, Nixa, St. Peters and Ozark, spokesman Dan Fogleman said. The stores were open on Saturday.

The retailer is working with police to find those responsible, Fogleman said. No explosives were found and no injuries were reported.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott

