Wal-Mart website glitch gives shoppers super bargains
November 6, 2013 / 8:30 PM / 4 years ago

Wal-Mart website glitch gives shoppers super bargains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A new Wal-Mart store shows off the company's new logo in Loveland, Colorado July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Shoppers looking for a bargain got some big ones at Walmart.com Wednesday morning.

A technical glitch on the Wal-Mart Stores Inc U.S. website offered some items at a fraction of their actual retail price.

Treadmills, which normally cost hundreds of dollars, were priced at $33.16. LCD computer monitors were offered for $9.

“We have millions of items on our site. This error affected a group of products,” said Ravi Jariwala, a spokesman for Walmart.com. He said the problem was being fixed.

The company did not say how many orders were placed at the low prices or whether it would honor those orders.

Most of the affected products were electronics, said Jariwala, adding that the website was not available at times on Wednesday while repairs were made.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc kicked off its online holiday-season deals on November 1, a month earlier than usual. The earlier deals and bigger incentives come after data firm ShopperTrak forecast the slowest holiday sales growth since 2009.

Reporting by Jilian Mincer; Editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
