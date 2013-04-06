FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Son of Pastor Rick Warren commits suicide: report
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 6, 2013 / 10:36 PM / in 4 years

Son of Pastor Rick Warren commits suicide: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The adult son of popular evangelical pastor Rick Warren has committed suicide, the Los Angeles Times reported on Saturday, citing a letter sent by Warren and his wife to his church’s congregation.

Matthew Warren, 27, took his own life after battling depression for much of his life, according to the letter cited by the newspaper.

“Kay and I’ve been privileged to hold your hands as you faces a crisis or loss,” Warren said in the statement, the Times reported. “Today we need your prayers for us.”

In addition to leading Saddleback Valley Community Church in Lake Forest, California, Rick Warren is author of the best-selling book “The Purpose Driven Life.”

He delivered an invocation at President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in January 2009.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.