Washington man set ablaze by wife could face molestation charge

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Detectives in Washington state have recommended a man who was set afire by his wife be charged with first-degree child molestation, police said Friday.

Vincent Phillips, 52, was still hospitalized with severe burns to the face and chest following the July 17 attack.

Phillips’ wife, Tatanysha Hedman, 40, told police she doused him with gasoline as he slept and then set him on fire because he had been abusing her 7-year-old daughter, his stepdaughter, authorities said.

Detectives investigating the incident last week recommended charges of child molestation to the King County prosecutor’s office, said Renton police spokeswoman Terry Vickers.

Prosecutors said the case was being reviewed.

After the fire attack, Phillips got in his car and drove to a convenience store, yelling “I‘m on fire,” KOMO-TV news reported.

Hedman was charged with assault and arson.