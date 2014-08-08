FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington man set ablaze by wife could face molestation charge
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 8, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

Washington man set ablaze by wife could face molestation charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Detectives in Washington state have recommended a man who was set afire by his wife be charged with first-degree child molestation, police said Friday.

Vincent Phillips, 52, was still hospitalized with severe burns to the face and chest following the July 17 attack.

Phillips’ wife, Tatanysha Hedman, 40, told police she doused him with gasoline as he slept and then set him on fire because he had been abusing her 7-year-old daughter, his stepdaughter, authorities said.

Detectives investigating the incident last week recommended charges of child molestation to the King County prosecutor’s office, said Renton police spokeswoman Terry Vickers.

Prosecutors said the case was being reviewed.

After the fire attack, Phillips got in his car and drove to a convenience store, yelling “I‘m on fire,” KOMO-TV news reported.

Hedman was charged with assault and arson.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.