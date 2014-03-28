FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Officials give all-clear after reported powder at Washington train station
March 28, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Officials give all-clear after reported powder at Washington train station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A suspicious white powder that sparked an emergency response at Washington’s Union Station on Friday was found to be harmless, city officials said.

DC fire department spokesman Tim Wilson said investigators determined “that the substance was non hazardous.”

Emergency responders investigated the scene after the powder was reported at the rail and bus station, which is just blocks from the U.S. Capitol.

Amtrak rail spokesman Steve Kulm said that there was no impact on train service.

Reporting by Susan Heavey, Lisa Lambert and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler

