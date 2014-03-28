Officials give all-clear after reported powder at Washington train station

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A suspicious white powder that sparked an emergency response at Washington’s Union Station on Friday was found to be harmless, city officials said.

DC fire department spokesman Tim Wilson said investigators determined “that the substance was non hazardous.”

Emergency responders investigated the scene after the powder was reported at the rail and bus station, which is just blocks from the U.S. Capitol.

Amtrak rail spokesman Steve Kulm said that there was no impact on train service.