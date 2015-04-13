FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seattle police hunt for man accused of setting girlfriend on fire
April 13, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Seattle police hunt for man accused of setting girlfriend on fire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A manhunt was in progress on Monday for a man suspected of dousing his girlfriend with a flammable liquid and setting her on fire, leaving her with severe burns over 30 percent of her body, Seattle police said.

The motive for the attack late Sunday was not yet known, police said.

The man, who was not identified by name, approached his girlfriend in the parking lot of her apartment complex and, when she tried to walk away from him, he grabbed her and doused her with the liquid, police said in a news release. The man then lit the victim on fire and fled, police said.

The woman rushed to a nearby courtyard and dropped to the ground, rolling to put out the flames.

A friend of the victim, who was standing nearby when the suspect approached, also was splashed with the liquid. That person’s jacket caught fire but was pulled off before causing serious injury, police said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with burns over about 30 percent of her body, authorities said.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Ted Botha

