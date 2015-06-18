FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seattle area gas-line blast injures two
June 18, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Seattle area gas-line blast injures two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Two men were injured after a gas-line explosion outside a commercial building in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue on Thursday, fire and hospital officials said.

The explosion of the large-diameter gas line was reported at about 9 a.m., the Bellevue Fire Department said on Twitter. The gas feed has since been shut.

One 36-year-old man was in serious condition and was being sent to an intensive-care unit at Harborview Medical Center of Seattle, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.

The other man, 45, was in satisfactory condition.

Local media reported the explosion was triggered when a construction crew struck the line while working at the site.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler

