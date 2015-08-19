Two missing, one injured after gas explosion at Washington state hotel

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Two hotel guests are missing after a gas explosion leveled part of a suburban Washington state motel and severely injured a gas company employee, police said on Wednesday.

The Motel 6 in Bremerton, on the Kitsap Peninsula about an hour’s ferry ride across the Puget Sound from Seattle, had been evacuated because of a gas leak about 30 minutes before the blast on Tuesday evening, police said.

Canine dogs at the site discovered no bodies, a Bremerton Fire Department employee said on Wednesday afternoon.

Two hotel guests were reported unaccounted for, said Barbara Forbes, assistant to Bremerton Police Chief Steven Strachan.

The force of the explosion blew back firefighters 20 feet, according to Bremerton police.

A Cascade Natural Gas employee who was on scene responding to a report of a natural gas odor was badly burned and transported to a hospital, police said. There were no other immediate reports of injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cascade Gas employee critically injured tonight,” Bremerton police wrote on Twitter.

The cause for the blast had not been determined.

The National Transportation Safety Board, citing local officials, said in a statement that a gas meter was likely damaged just before to the reported gas leak.

Firefighters were combing through the wreckage searching for possible victims, police said on Twitter. Media photographs showed an excavator digging at the site.

Images and video taken by Seattle media showed a fire behind the motel, with a section of the building demolished.

Motel manager Tonya Hinds told the Kitsap Sun newspaper that a passerby noticed the leaking gas line. Hinds said she then moved quickly to evacuate the hotel, which had 65 guests in 42 rooms as well as staff.