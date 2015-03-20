FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Border Patrol agent in Washington state shoots person dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Border Patrol agent in Washington state fatally shot a person on Thursday who was suspected of crossing the U.S.-Canada border illegally and attacking the officer, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. local time near Sumas, Washington, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. A representative did not respond to requests for further details about the incident.

The Bellingham Herald newspaper reported that the victim, an unidentified man, was shot on a road fewer than 1,000 feet (304 meters) from the border. It said the officer was not seriously hurt.

The statement said the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General, Customs and Border Protection internal affairs and other authorities were investigating the incident, and that details had also been sent to the FBI.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
