Border Patrol agent in Washington state shoots person dead

(Reuters) - A Border Patrol agent in Washington state fatally shot a person on Thursday who was suspected of crossing the U.S.-Canada border illegally and attacking the officer, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. local time near Sumas, Washington, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. A representative did not respond to requests for further details about the incident.

The Bellingham Herald newspaper reported that the victim, an unidentified man, was shot on a road fewer than 1,000 feet (304 meters) from the border. It said the officer was not seriously hurt.

The statement said the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General, Customs and Border Protection internal affairs and other authorities were investigating the incident, and that details had also been sent to the FBI.