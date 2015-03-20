FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man fatally shot by U.S. Border Patrol was wanted for murder
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 20, 2015 / 10:35 PM / 2 years ago

Man fatally shot by U.S. Border Patrol was wanted for murder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A man fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Washington state on Thursday after illegally crossing into the United States from Canada was wanted on a murder charge, law enforcement officials said on Friday.

The man, who was not identified by name, had acted aggressively toward two agents before one officer opened fire during the incident in Sumas, Washington, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

He was later found to be carrying a hatchet in his backpack and was wanted on a murder charge, Whatcom Sheriff Bill Elfo told a news conference on Friday. He did not say where the homicide occurred, and the man’s nationality has not been made public.

The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General, Customs and Border Protection internal affairs and other authorities were investigating the incident, and details have also been sent to the FBI.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.