Man shot after standoff at Capitol pleads not guilty to assault
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 11, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

Man shot after standoff at Capitol pleads not guilty to assault

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Tennessee man pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to pointing a weapon at police at a U.S. Capitol tourist checkpoint, a confrontation that ended with him being shot, prosecutors said.

The suspect, Larry Dawson, 66, of Antioch, Tennessee, entered the plea in his first court appearance since the March 28 incident, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said

Dawson was hospitalized after being wounded. U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Robinson ordered him held pending a preliminary hearing, the spokesman said.

U.S. Capitol Police have said Dawson was shot after he pulled out what appeared to be a weapon at a Capitol Visitor Center checkpoint. A female bystander was also wounded.

Congress was not in session when the incident occurred. The white-domed Capitol was briefly locked down.

Dawson is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon

and assaulting a federal police officer with a dangerous weapon. He faces up to 55 years in prison if convicted of both charges.

In October, police arrested Dawson after they said he

interrupted a House of Representatives session, shouting he was

a “prophet of God.” A judge ordered him to stay away from the Capitol grounds.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
