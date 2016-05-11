Man shot after standoff at Capitol pleads not guilty to assault

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Tennessee man pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to pointing a weapon at police at a U.S. Capitol tourist checkpoint, a confrontation that ended with him being shot, prosecutors said.

The suspect, Larry Dawson, 66, of Antioch, Tennessee, entered the plea in his first court appearance since the March 28 incident, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said

Dawson was hospitalized after being wounded. U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Robinson ordered him held pending a preliminary hearing, the spokesman said.

U.S. Capitol Police have said Dawson was shot after he pulled out what appeared to be a weapon at a Capitol Visitor Center checkpoint. A female bystander was also wounded.

Congress was not in session when the incident occurred. The white-domed Capitol was briefly locked down.

Dawson is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon

and assaulting a federal police officer with a dangerous weapon. He faces up to 55 years in prison if convicted of both charges.

In October, police arrested Dawson after they said he

interrupted a House of Representatives session, shouting he was

a “prophet of God.” A judge ordered him to stay away from the Capitol grounds.