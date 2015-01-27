FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small plane crash reported near Washington state naval base
#U.S.
January 27, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

Small plane crash reported near Washington state naval base

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A small plane was reported to have crashed into the strategic Hood Canal in Kitsap County west of Seattle, and debris believed to be connected to the plane has been found, local and federal officials said on Monday.

Two people called 911 just before 1 p.m. to report a light plane in distress and crashing into waters near the town of Seabeck and the Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, said Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Ileana LiMarzi.

The naval base, which is comprised of several sites in parts of Kitsap County, including Bremerton, Bangor, and Keyport, is home port to nuclear-powered submarines and surface ships. Thousands of Navy personnel are stationed there.

A boat that was dispatched to the area by Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue located what they believe is plane debris. There was no word of the number of passengers that might have been on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard also received a report of a possible airplane crash near Seabeck, spokeswoman Amanda Norcross said.

The Coast Guard has dispatched two helicopters to the scene, one of which had to return to refuel, and a small boat and a buoy tender. Norcross said the Guard has located a debris field and a “small red and white plane”.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Sandra Maler

