Two teens killed, four hurt in head-on Washington state car crash

(Reuters) - Two teens were killed and four others injured when the sport utility vehicle they were riding in collided head-on with a minivan on a Washington state highway in a late-night crash likely triggered by alcohol, police said on Tuesday.

The vehicles, traveling in opposite directions, both crossed a center dividing line and collided late on Monday in Onalaska, about 100 miles south of Seattle, according to a Washington State Patrol accident report.

An 18-year-old man driving the SUV and a 13-year-old girl in the same vehicle were found dead at the scene, the report said.

Two 13-year-old girls and two 18-year-old men were injured, authorities said. One of the men was flown to a Seattle hospital and the others were treated at a local hospital.

Only one of the SUV occupants was wearing a seatbelt, the report said.

Trooper Will Finn, a state patrol spokesman, said in a Tweet that one person was under arrest and that alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash.

Local media reported that a 36-year-old man driving the minivan had been arrested and was suspected of drunk driving. He was not injured in the crash.

It was unclear what caused the vehicles to cross the center line at the same time.