Man's body found amid refuse at Washington state recycling center

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Workers sorting through bottles, plastics and fibers at a Washington state recycling center discovered a man’s body on a conveyor belt amid a pile of items that arrived on a truckload of refuse, police said on Thursday.

The body, of a white man between the ages of 45 and 55, was found on Wednesday evening at the West Van Materials Recover Center in Vancouver, south of Seattle, the city’s police department said in a statement.

“He was probably compacted along with some recycling, then ended up on the pile, before being scooped onto the conveyer belt system and then, ultimately, was discovered by the workers,” Vancouver Police Department Sergeant Troy Price said.

Police and the Clark County Medical Examiner’s office were trying to find out the man’s identity and the circumstances of his death. Police had no immediate indication of foul play but said an autopsy had not been conducted yet.

A plant supervisor said the recycling center was open on Thursday but he declined to provide additional details.